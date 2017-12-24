Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,970.00, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total value of $3,860,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,484.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

