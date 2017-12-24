Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.990114873933 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) opened at $10.55 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

