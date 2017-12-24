Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $1,199,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $2,109,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,192. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ BPMC) opened at $78.47 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3,284.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.06). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 437.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

