Corium International (CORI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Corium International (NASDAQ: CORI) is one of 103 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Corium International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Corium International alerts:

Corium International has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corium International’s rivals have a beta of 35.05, indicating that their average stock price is 3,405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corium International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corium International $31.86 million -$47.79 million -6.17 Corium International Competitors $8.17 billion $1.09 billion 156.89

Corium International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corium International. Corium International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Corium International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Corium International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corium International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corium International 0 0 7 0 3.00 Corium International Competitors 882 3802 6796 180 2.54

Corium International presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Corium International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corium International is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Corium International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corium International -149.99% -612.73% -64.69% Corium International Competitors -2,425.02% -68.63% -7.31%

Summary

Corium International rivals beat Corium International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease. The Company has two transdermal platforms: Corplex for small molecules and MicroCor, a biodegradable microstructure technology for small molecules and biologics, including vaccines, peptides and proteins. Its late-stage pipeline includes a contraceptive patch, which has completed Phase III trials, and additional transdermal products that are being developed with other partners. Its products include Clonidine TDS, Fentanyl TDS and Crest Whitestrips. Its pipeline products include Twirla, Corplex Donepezil and Corplex Memantine, Donepezil, Corplex Ropinerole, MicroCor hPTH(1-34) and Motion Sickness Patch.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.