Contrasting Chanticleer (BURG) and Famous Dave's of America (DAVE)

Chanticleer (NASDAQ: BURG) and Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Chanticleer has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Famous Dave's of America has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chanticleer and Famous Dave's of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -15.66% -48.28% -19.80% Famous Dave's of America -5.74% 0.17% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chanticleer and Famous Dave's of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A Famous Dave's of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chanticleer and Famous Dave's of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.70 million 0.18 -$9.07 million ($2.58) -0.96 Famous Dave's of America $99.18 million 0.47 -$2.43 million ($0.74) -8.99

Famous Dave's of America has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Famous Dave's of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chanticleer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Famous Dave's of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Chanticleer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Famous Dave's of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Famous Dave's of America beats Chanticleer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the business of owning, operating and franchising fast casual dining concepts domestically and internationally. The Company’s brands include Hooters, American Burger Company (ABC), BGR: the Burger Joint (BGR), BT’s Burger Joint (BT), Little Big Burger (LBB) and Just Fresh. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments featuring music, sports on large flat screens, and a menu that includes seafood, burgers, salads and Hooters original chicken wings. ABC is a fast casual dining chain located in North Carolina, South Carolina and New York. BGR consists of approximately 10 Company-owned locations in the United States and over 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East. LBB consists of approximately eight locations in Oregon. Just Fresh consists of approximately seven Company owned locations in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Famous Dave's of America

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (Famous Dave’s) operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants, which offer full table service, feature wood-smoked and off-the-grill entree favorites that fit into the barbeque category. It has the Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and Canada, and it operates within the industry segment of foodservice. It operates approximately 179 Famous Dave’s restaurants in over 33 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and Canada, including over 44 the Company-owned restaurants and approximately 135 franchise-operated restaurants. Each restaurant features a selection of hickory-smoked and off-the-grill barbecue favorites, such as flame-grilled St. Louis-style and baby back ribs, Texas beef brisket, Georgia chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. Its restaurants offer side items, such as corn bread, potato salad, coleslaw, Shack Fries and Wilbur Beans.

