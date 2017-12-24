Concho Resources (CXO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $157.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are upgrading our investment thesis on Concho Resources to a 'Buy. CXO shares have gained 4.7% over the last month, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry, which lost 0.3% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. While Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. CXO also maintains a robust balance sheet, while following a prudent investment approach. Consequently, we think CXO offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

CXO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of Concho Resources ( NYSE:CXO ) traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $151.77. 1,165,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,832. The company has a market cap of $22,570.00, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.08. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 401,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 136,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

