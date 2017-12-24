Concha (LON:CHA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Concha had a negative net margin of 37,325.00% and a negative return on equity of 126.61%. The company had revenue of GBX 100 million for the quarter.

Shares of Concha (LON CHA) opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Friday. Concha has a 52-week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Get Concha alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Concha (CHA) Issues Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/concha-cha-issues-earnings-results.html.

Concha PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to identify and acquire interests in technology, media, communication and related companies. Concha Investments Limited is the subsidiary of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Concha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.