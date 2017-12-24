Comstock Mining (LODE) Trading 7.1% Higher

Comstock Mining Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30. 659,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 402,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market cap of $13.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.88.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

