Comparing Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) & Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics N/A -248.39% -65.21% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -210.82% -175.67%

Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 13.72, meaning that its share price is 1,272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trillium Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.80%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,246.15%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($2.57) -2.78 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.56) -0.23

Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mateon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Trillium Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companys lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.

