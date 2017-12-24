Comparing Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) & Its Peers

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Puma Biotechnology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology N/A -208.58% -145.91% Puma Biotechnology Competitors -4,654.02% -566.89% -40.75%

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology’s rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puma Biotechnology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 1 8 0 2.89 Puma Biotechnology Competitors 539 2443 6573 126 2.65

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $130.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.50%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 14.73%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology N/A -$276.01 million -11.86 Puma Biotechnology Competitors $217.29 million -$39.39 million -66.60

Puma Biotechnology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs), HER1, HER2 and HER4. Its initial focus is on the development of neratinib as an oral treatment of patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. It focuses on developing neratinib as an intravenously administered agent. The intravenous version of neratinib resulted in exposure levels of neratinib in pre-clinical models. Its product candidate, PB357, is an orally administered agent that is an irreversible TKI that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.