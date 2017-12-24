Comparing Netshoes Cayman (NETS) & Wayfair (W)

Netshoes Cayman (NYSE: NETS) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both internet & mail order department stores companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Netshoes Cayman alerts:

This table compares Netshoes Cayman and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes Cayman N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -5.06% -658.45% -25.38%

This is a summary of current ratings for Netshoes Cayman and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netshoes Cayman 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wayfair 0 7 16 0 2.70

Netshoes Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 171.07%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $76.22, suggesting a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Netshoes Cayman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Netshoes Cayman is more favorable than Wayfair.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netshoes Cayman and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes Cayman $533.75 million 0.47 -$46.35 million ($1.53) -5.27 Wayfair $3.38 billion 2.07 -$194.37 million ($2.49) -31.94

Netshoes Cayman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netshoes Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Netshoes Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netshoes Cayman beats Wayfair on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netshoes Cayman

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. The Company focuses on offering an online consumer platform in Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Brazil and International. The Company operates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The Brazil segment consists of retail sales of consumer products from all of its verticals (which includes sales of sporting goods and related garments, as well as fashion and beauty goods) carried out through its sites Netshoes.com.br and Zattini.com.br and third-party sites that it manages, as well as its business to business offline operation. The International segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (mainly sporting goods and related garments) from its sites Netshoes.com.ar and Netshoes.com.mx in Argentina and Mexico.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States. The International segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through its international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, decor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal decor and other home goods. As of December 31, 2016, it had offered five sites, including Websites, mobile-optimized Websites and mobile applications: Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. Wayfair is an online destination for all things home. Birch Lane offers a collection of furnishings and home decor. Its sites feature certain products under its house brands, such as Three Posts and Mercury Row.

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.