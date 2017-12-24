Comparing Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH) & Noranda Aluminum (NORNQ)

Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE: ACH) and Noranda Aluminum (OTCMKTS:NORNQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Aluminum Corp. of China shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Noranda Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aluminum Corp. of China and Noranda Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluminum Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A Noranda Aluminum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aluminum Corp. of China has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noranda Aluminum has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China and Noranda Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluminum Corp. of China 0 1 2 0 2.67 Noranda Aluminum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aluminum Corp. of China and Noranda Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluminum Corp. of China $21.69 billion 0.49 $57.97 million N/A N/A Noranda Aluminum $1.23 billion 0.00 -$259.60 million ($25.96) 0.00

Aluminum Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Noranda Aluminum.

Summary

Aluminum Corp. of China beats Noranda Aluminum on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aluminum Corp. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) is an aluminum producer with operations in bauxite and coal mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting. The Company operates through alumina segment, including the mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials, and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products; primary aluminum segment includes the procurement of alumina, other raw materials, supplemental materials and electricity power, the production and sale of primary aluminum and aluminum-related products; trading segment is engaged in the trading of alumina, primary aluminum, other non-ferrous metal products, and crude fuels; energy segment includes coal mining and power generation, including conventional coal-fire power generation and renewable energy generation, such as wind power and photovoltaic power, and corporate and other operating segment includes corporate and other aluminum-related research, development, and other activities.

About Noranda Aluminum

Noranda Aluminum Holding Corporation is a producer of primary aluminum, alumina, bauxite and rolled aluminum coils. The Company produces aluminum products in a range of forms, such as billet, rod, sow and foundry. The Company operates through five segments: Bauxite, Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Flat-Rolled Products and Corporate. The Company has two businesses: Upstream Business and Downstream Business. Its Upstream Business consists of three segments: Primary Aluminum, Alumina and Bauxite. The Primary segment consists of a smelter near New Madrid, Missouri (New Madrid). The Alumina segment consists of an alumina refinery near Gramercy, Louisiana (Gramercy). The Bauxite segment consists of a bauxite mining operation (St. Ann). Its Downstream Business consists of its Flat-Rolled Products segment, which is an aluminum foil producer in North America, and consists of approximately four rolling mills at approximately three facilities.

