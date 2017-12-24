Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ CBSH) opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,060.31, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider V Raymond Stranghoener sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $373,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

