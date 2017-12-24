Cohen & Steers (CNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a leading manager of income-oriented equity portfolios and specializes in common and preferred stocks of REITs and utilities, as well as other preferred securities. Based in New York City, the firm serves individual and institutional investors through a wide range of open-end funds, closed-end funds and separate accounts. “

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

Cohen & Steers ( CNS ) traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,576. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $2,190.00, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Director Peter L. Rhein sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $210,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/cohen-steers-cns-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.