Cohen Lawrence B Has $605,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, VP Frank J. Dellaquila sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $136,017.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 178,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $512,345.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,436.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Emerson Electric Company has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $69.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 82.55%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

