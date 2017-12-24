CNH Industrial (CNHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.55

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 712800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.40 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective (up previously from $12.80) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.
The firm has a market cap of $18,396.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 15,801,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 424,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,175,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 621,462 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.
