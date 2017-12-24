CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ CCNE ) traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 37,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $29.76.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 26.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 102,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 725,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 201.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/cnb-financial-ccne-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.