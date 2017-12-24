Clearwater Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Clearwater Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $156,306.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 153.80%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,375 shares of company stock worth $47,827,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

