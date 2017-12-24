Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Bonds Rise 0.4% During Trading

An issue of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) bonds rose 0.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on November 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $102.13. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,660.00, a PE ratio of 227.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,696,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 346,755 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 1,198,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/clear-channel-outdoor-cco-bonds-rise-0-4-during-trading.html.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company. The Company provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars. Its segments include Americas outdoor advertising (Americas) and International outdoor advertising (International).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.