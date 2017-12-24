Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News stories about Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clean Energy Fuels earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7148767862671 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE ) opened at $2.08 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $315.78, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/clean-energy-fuels-clne-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-08.html.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.