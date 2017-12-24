Citigroup Reiterates $74.00 Price Target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICPT. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.58.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ICPT) traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.78. 468,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,567.37, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -2.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $0.59. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 344.74% and a negative return on equity of 176.51%. The company had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 697.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $90,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,566 shares of company stock valued at $151,025 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,580,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

