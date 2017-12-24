Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 486,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $830,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 164,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $95,092.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $211,131.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,492.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,643 shares of company stock worth $12,892,271. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190,477.75, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

