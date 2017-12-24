Cinedigm (CIDM) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Critical Review

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cinedigm and Twenty-First Century Fox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm $90.39 million 0.57 -$15.12 million ($2.12) -0.70 Twenty-First Century Fox $28.50 billion 2.26 $2.95 billion $1.61 21.57

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than Cinedigm. Cinedigm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twenty-First Century Fox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cinedigm and Twenty-First Century Fox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm -30.05% N/A -16.07% Twenty-First Century Fox 10.30% 21.42% 7.01%

Risk and Volatility

Cinedigm has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cinedigm does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cinedigm and Twenty-First Century Fox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm 0 0 0 0 N/A Twenty-First Century Fox 0 1 2 0 2.67

Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twenty-First Century Fox is more favorable than Cinedigm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Cinedigm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Cinedigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox beats Cinedigm on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. It operates through four segments: first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services and media content and entertainment group. It collaborates with producers, brands and other content owners to market, source, curate and distribute content to targeted audiences. It distributes content through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms and packaged distribution of DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers and mortar storefronts. It also operates a branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution. The Television segment is engaged in the operation of broadcast television stations and the broadcasting of network programming in the United States. The Filmed Entertainment segment is engaged in the production and acquisition of live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in all formats in all entertainment media, and the production and licensing of television programming around the world. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists primarily of corporate overhead and eliminations, and other businesses.

