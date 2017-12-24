Cimarex Energy (XEC) PT Set at $117.00 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $117.00 price target on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2017 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.71.

Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11,315.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krista L. Johnson sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $622,012.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,764 shares of company stock worth $3,496,934. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

