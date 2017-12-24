Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Chemical Financial worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,743,000 after buying an additional 206,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,344,000 after buying an additional 107,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,989,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,681,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 143.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,279,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,114,000 after buying an additional 1,341,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $101,061.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,853 shares in the company, valued at $843,221.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Gwizdala sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $755,964. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemical Financial Corporation ( CHFC ) opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,892.94, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Chemical Financial Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

