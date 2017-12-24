Check Cap (CHEK) and Salix Pharmaceuticals (SLXP) Head-To-Head Survey

Check Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) and Salix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLXP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check Cap and Salix Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Cap N/A N/A -$8.82 million ($0.61) -1.38 Salix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($6.51) -26.55

Salix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Check Cap and Salix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Cap 0 0 3 0 3.00 Salix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Cap presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 553.13%. Given Check Cap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Check Cap is more favorable than Salix Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Check Cap has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Check Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Check Cap and Salix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Cap N/A -129.20% -100.81% Salix Pharmaceuticals -2,134.34% -305.24% -25.83%

Summary

Check Cap beats Salix Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing. The Company’s scanning capsule will be swallowed and propelled by natural motility through the gastrointestinal tract and excreted naturally with no need for retrieval for data collection. Its scanning capsule employs low-dose X-rays, which allow the system to image the interior lining of the colon even when surrounded by intestinal content. Its capsule transmits information to a receiving device worn on the patient’s body that stores the information for off-line analysis.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing prescription drugs and medical devices used in the treatment of a variety of gastrointestinal disorders. The Company offers over 20 marketed products, such as XIFAXAN550 (rifaximin) tablets, XIFAXAN (rifaximin) tablets, APRISO (mesalamine) extended-release capsules, UCERIS (budesonide MMX) extended release tablets, MOVIPREP, GLUMETZA extended release tablets, RELISTOR subcutaneous injection, UCERIS rectal foam, OSMOPREP tablets, SOLESTA, DEFLUX, FULYZAQ (crofelemer) delayed-release tablets, GIAZO (balsalazide disodium) tablets, CYCLOSET (bromocriptine mesylate) tablets, and FENOGLIDE (fenofibrate) tablets, among others. Its primary product candidates under development include Rifaximin, Methylnaltrexone bromide oral, Ruconest, Rifaximin delayed release or extended intestinal release and Rifaximin soluble solid dispersion (SSD)/next generation.

