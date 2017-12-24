Century Casinos (CNTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.77.

Century Casinos (CNTY) traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.21. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.53%. sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 39.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

