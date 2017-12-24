Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 31.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,928,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ( NYSE:PM ) opened at $104.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.97 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $162,540.00, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

