Cedar Hill Associates LLC Invests $420,000 in Southern Company (The) (SO) Stock

Cedar Hill Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $854,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,249,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of Southern Company ( SO ) opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 414.29%.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

