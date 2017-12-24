Cavco Industries (CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ CVCO) opened at $148.70 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $93.65 and a 12 month high of $157.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.98, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.13). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jack Hanna sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $364,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Boor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $430,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,737.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

