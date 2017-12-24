Carnival (CCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.94 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.89.

Carnival (CCL) opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35,547.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carnival has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $327,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,903 shares of company stock worth $7,190,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 316.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,772,000 after buying an additional 3,220,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 115.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,088,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,345 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 160.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,416,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,366 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Carnival by 4,220.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $65,539,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

