Capital International Ltd. CA Has $150,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $231,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 81,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 527.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 196,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 164,989 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $46,917,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Vetr cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, CFO Bradley M. Halverson sold 17,210 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,363,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,096.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,782.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $92,000.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $155.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital International Ltd. CA Has $150,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/capital-international-ltd-ca-has-150000-stake-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.