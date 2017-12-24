Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $47.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Camden National’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.69 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 83 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Camden National news, EVP Edmund M. Hayden sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $106,610.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,566.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $100,037.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $789,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 479.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Camden National by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 696.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National (NASDAQ CAC) opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $47.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

