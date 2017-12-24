Calpine Co. (CPN) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Calpine were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 47,277,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,995,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,837,000 after acquiring an additional 338,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,194,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,393,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calpine by 6,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thad Hill sold 38,304 shares of Calpine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $577,624.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,293.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W. Thaddeus Miller sold 177,627 shares of Calpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $2,685,720.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Co. ( NYSE CPN ) opened at $15.10 on Friday. Calpine Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,444.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.68, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Calpine in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut Calpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.25 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie cut Calpine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Calpine in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

