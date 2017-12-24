California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.08 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Exelixis worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ EXEL) opened at $29.47 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $8,227.68, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 105.47%. The company’s revenue was up 145.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $2,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $662,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

