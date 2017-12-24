California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 33,947 Shares of Huntsman Co. (HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Huntsman worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,824,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jon M. Huntsman sold 383,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $12,114,403.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 240,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $7,462,175.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528,889 shares in the company, valued at $16,390,270.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,061,783 shares of company stock valued at $512,316,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman Co. ( HUN ) opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.85. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nomura raised their price target on Huntsman to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-33947-shares-of-huntsman-co-hun.html.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.