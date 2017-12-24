CalAmp’s (CAMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMP. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CalAmp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ CAMP) opened at $21.05 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $666.14, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.63.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $215,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $234,910.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,833 shares of company stock worth $1,216,660 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 101.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 58.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 60.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

