CalAmp (CAMP) Trading Down 11.1%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,326,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 307,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.14, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.63.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $215,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,833 shares of company stock worth $1,216,660. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 48,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

