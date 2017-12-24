Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ CALM) opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2,130.00, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.77. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $262.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 481.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,361,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cleveland Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/cal-maine-foods-calm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-cleveland-research.html.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.