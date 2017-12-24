Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) PT at $62.60

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised NetGear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other NetGear news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 19,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $943,026.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,888 shares of company stock worth $5,028,731 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 178,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,105,000 after acquiring an additional 311,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetGear (NASDAQ NTGR) traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 367,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,126. The firm has a market cap of $1,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.52. NetGear has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $61.35.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/brokerages-set-netgear-inc-ntgr-pt-at-62-60.html.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.