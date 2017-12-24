Brokerages Set iPass Inc. (IPAS) Price Target at $2.28

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.
Several research firms have issued reports on IPAS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of iPass from $2.75 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Shares of iPass (IPAS) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 908,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,509. The company has a market cap of $35.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.35. iPass has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
iPass Company Profile
iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.
Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.