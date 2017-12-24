Brokerages Set iPass Inc. (IPAS) Price Target at $2.28

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of iPass in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of iPass from $2.75 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of iPass (IPAS) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 908,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,509. The company has a market cap of $35.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.35. iPass has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iPass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iPass by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iPass by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

