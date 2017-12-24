Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Veeco Instruments also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Veeco Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

In related news, SVP John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Peeler bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,922.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,700 shares of company stock worth $877,472. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 32.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ VECO) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 410,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.61. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $700.38, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Veeco Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

