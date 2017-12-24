Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.77 Million

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $63.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.80 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $53.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $63.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $303.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $336.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $317.53 million to $347.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $167,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $420,052.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,287.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,376 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment (AVAV) traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 210,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.00, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

