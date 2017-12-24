Boston Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,159,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $509,383,000 after purchasing an additional 450,836 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 125.6% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 166,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 623,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $183,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $4,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,640.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,459,738. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195,720.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.58 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

