Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,051,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,149,000 after acquiring an additional 217,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,147,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,767,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,520,000 after acquiring an additional 87,224 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,102,000 after acquiring an additional 777,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $6,671,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,202,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,071. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at $154.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company has a market cap of $72,720.00, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

WARNING: “Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/boothbay-fund-management-llc-has-677000-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.