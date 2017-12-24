Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for AMERISAFE in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. AMERISAFE’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMERISAFE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ AMSF) opened at $60.00 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,140.00, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 313,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,471,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 430,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 153,671 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,326.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,450.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/boenning-scattergood-weighs-in-on-amerisafe-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-amsf.html.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.