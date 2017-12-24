B&M European Value Retail (BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 475 at Liberum Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 475 ($6.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.59) to GBX 470 ($6.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.25) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 408.82 ($5.50).

B&M European Value Retail (BME) opened at GBX 414.30 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,140.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,762.00. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268.30 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.59).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, Director Gary Gordon Cope sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 0.65 ($0.01), for a total value of £2,600 ($3,499.33).

B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

