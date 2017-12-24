Biogen (BIIB) PT Raised to $420.00 at Nomura

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Nomura from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $358.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $319.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

Biogen (BIIB) opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68,205.52, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Biogen has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $348.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $317.36 per share, with a total value of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,816,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

