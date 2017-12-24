BidaskClub Upgrades Spartan Motors (SPAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ SPAR) opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.30 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $326,765.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

