BidaskClub Upgrades Hancock (HBHC) to Buy

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4,369.77, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Hancock has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hancock will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel B. Kendricks sold 2,982 shares of Hancock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $144,984.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Hancock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

